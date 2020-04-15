animal attack

Police searching for owners of dogs that killed cat in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the owners of dogs that mauled a cat to death.

Investigators say the dog attack happened near G St. and Foothill Dr.

A bystander got a video of the cat's brutal death and says the owners just watched as the dogs charged the animal while off-leash.

If you recognize the man or woman, you're asked to call the Merced Police department.

You can remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedanimal crueltyanimal abusemercedanimal attack
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ATTACK
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctor at Fresno medical center using new COVID-19 test for quicker results
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who went through booking process at Fresno Co. Jail tests positive for COVID-19
More than 50 firefighters called to fire at Amazon Fulfillment Center in SW Fresno
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Newsom lays framework for state before stay-at-home order is modified
Approximately 50% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home
Show More
VIDEO: Firefighters battle apartment fire in central Fresno that displaced 2
Violent crimes on the rise in Fresno during shelter-in-place order
Local non-profit that helps those with terminal illnesses asking for protective masks
Coronavirus: Fresno doctor books one-way flight to NY to help medical workers
Fresno State lab to begin testing COVID-19 samples
More TOP STORIES News