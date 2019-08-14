missing teenager

Police searching for runaway teen from northern CA who may be in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police need help searching for a runaway teen from northern California who may be in the Fresno area.

Watsonville police say 15-year-old David Bordeaux ran away from a group home and was last heard from in mid-July.

Authorities say Bordeaux has a history of running away but has returned home within a week.

Bordeaux has family in the Fresno area, officials say. They are asking anyone who may have seen him to contact the Watsonville Police Department.
