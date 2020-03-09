robbery

Police searching for suspect who robbed Food-4-Less in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Food-4-Less store in northeast Fresno.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Chestnut and Shepherd Avenues.

Police say a man entered the store with a firearm, demanded cash and may have left on foot.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear how much money the suspect stole from the store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcrimerobberyfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Fresno Police searching for AMPM thieves who stole beer, pointed gun at employee
Round Table delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in downtown Fresno
2 arrested for series of vehicle burglaries in Visalia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Extreme Makeover: Viewers get look at local firefighter's new home for family
Man shot and killed outside of house party near Chowchilla Saturday morning
Show More
Grand Princess cruise passengers to disembark at Oakland port Monday
Man in critical condition after central Fresno shooting, shooter at-large
Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fresno County
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
Texas university cancels classes amidst COVID-19 fears
More TOP STORIES News