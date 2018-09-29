Police searching for suspects following shooting in Central Fresno

Fresno police say a man in his 20s was walking in the neighborhood of Sussex Way, east of Marks Avenue when he was shot in the upper body.

Authorities say he was being followed by a vehicle for unknown reasons. The suspects in the car shot him following a conversation with him.

At this time, there is not a description of the vehicle and police say it is unknown if the victim lived in the neighborhood. The man who was shot is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

