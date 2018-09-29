Police searching for suspects following shooting in Central Fresno

Fresno police say a man in his 20s was walking in the neighborhood of Sussex Way, east of Marks Avenue when he was shot in the upper body.Authorities say he was being followed by a vehicle for unknown reasons. The suspects in the car shot him following a conversation with him.At this time, there is not a description of the vehicle and police say it is unknown if the victim lived in the neighborhood. The man who was shot is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Stay with Action News as this story continues to develop.