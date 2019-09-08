Police searching for suspects, vehicle possibly connected to Hanford double-shooting of father, son

Officials released surveillance photos asking the public's help identifying the suspected shooter, who was wearing a black baseball cap, and a man seen with him in the store.

Police are also looking for the suspect's vehicle, pictured driving away from the scene. (Hanford Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford Police are searching for the man suspected of shooting another man and a child at after an altercation at a gas station early Sunday morning.Officials released surveillance photos asking the public's help identifying the suspected shooter, who was wearing a black baseball cap, and a man seen with him in the store, and their vehicle on Sunday afternoon.Police are also looking for the suspect's vehicle, pictured driving away from the scene.Hanford police found the gunshot victims, a 29-year-old man and his 4-year-old son, in a Ford Mustang that crashed into a pole near the gas station on 12th Ave. and Hanford Armona Rd. at almost 2 a.m.Investigators learned the pair was returning home from a family member's birthday party with two other people when they stopped at the Chevron. Police say the 29-year-old man went into the station where he got into a verbal argument with the two suspects, which continued outside.Officials say as the victim drove toward the suspects, one of the men fired at the car, striking the man three times and the boy once in the head.Paramedics rushed the victims to a local hospital. Officials say their injuries are non-life threatening.