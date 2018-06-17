FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police searching for two people in connection to Northeast Fresno shooting

A 41-year-old man is being treated for injuries after he was shot in the leg in Northeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 41-year-old man is being treated for injuries after he was shot in the leg in Northeast Fresno.

It happened in a neighborhood near Anna Street and Willis Avenue around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they did not find a victim, because a private vehicle had already taken him to the hospital.

Officers say the victim is choosing not to cooperate with their investigation.

"He's a 41-year-old former gang member. He is not advising us of the suspect or why they were firing at him. We do not believe this was a random act. He was an intended target," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Stephen Viveros.

He is expected to survive. Officers are now searching for two people who are driving a white SUV, in connection to the shooting.
