  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Have you seen me? Police searching for 75-year-old southwest Fresno woman

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Sunday, July 16, 2023 4:47PM
Have you seen me? Police searching for 75-year-old southwest Fresno woman
EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for 75-year-old Wilhelmina Summerfield who went missing in southwest Fresno Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a woman who went missing in southwest Fresno.

75-year-old Wilhelmina Summerfield was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Church and Walnut avenues.

She is five-foot-two with short curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with blue and purple lettering and grey pajama pants with red flowers.

Summerfield has been diagnosed with dementia and at times will not remember her name.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fresno police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW