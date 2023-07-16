Police are searching for 75-year-old Wilhelmina Summerfield who went missing in southwest Fresno Saturday night.

Have you seen me? Police searching for 75-year-old southwest Fresno woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a woman who went missing in southwest Fresno.

75-year-old Wilhelmina Summerfield was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Church and Walnut avenues.

She is five-foot-two with short curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with blue and purple lettering and grey pajama pants with red flowers.

Summerfield has been diagnosed with dementia and at times will not remember her name.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fresno police.