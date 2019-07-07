shooting

Police seek surveillance video to identify Fresno man who shot two

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for someone who shot two men late Saturday night in west central Fresno.

Investigators say the two victims were walking on Marks near Floradora at about 10:30 p.m. when a car pulled up to them and the driver got out and confronted them.

The suspect pulled a handgun out and shot the two guys in their lower torsos.

The men in their twenties are recovering at a hospital now.

Police know the suspect drove away after shooting the victims, but they don't have a strong description of him, so they went door-to-door trying to find surveillance video catching the shooter on camera.
