Police seek woman who killed nail salon worker after failing to pay for $35 manicure

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the woman accused of killing a nail salon worker over a $35 manicure bill.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Las Vegas police searched for a woman accused of using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon worker after failing to pay for a $35 manicure.

Police were trying to identify the woman and were investigating the crime as a murder, Officer Larry Hadfield said.

The woman got a manicure Saturday at a salon about a mile and a half (2 kilometers) from the Las Vegas Strip, but her credit card was declined when she went to pay.

The woman went to her car, telling salon workers she would come back to pay another way but then tried to drive away, according to police Lt. Ray Spencer.

The manicurist ran in front of the car to try to stop the woman from driving off but was hit by the vehicle, police said. The woman drove away, and the manicurist was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The suspect was in a rental car that had been stolen three weeks ago, Spencer said. The car was found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators don't believe the person who rented the car was connected to the crime and were reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the woman.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the manicurist as 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen of Garden Grove, California, and said the cause of death was multiple blunt-force injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmanicurewoman killedNevada
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UPDATE: 1-year-old alive after feared drowned in Fresno County
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
6-year-old struck by bullet on New Year's Eve, police say
Parlier Police looking for suspect who fired shots at man
Broken water main cap causes flooding in Fresno Co. neighborhood
Baby dies after being found in dumpster, 15-year-old mom arrested
3 homes hit, 2 arrested for NYE celebratory gunfire in Fresno
Don't pull up along highway to see snow, warns Caltrans
Show More
Organizations to help employees affected by Downtown Visalia fire
20 firefighters battle Fresno's first blaze of the year
$100,000 worth of comic books stolen from storage unit
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Homeless man killed, another wounded in shooting near Merced
More News