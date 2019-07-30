Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart

West Mifflin police posted surveillance photos on their Twitter account. It is not known when the incident took place.
Community Assistance: Identification assistance – Walmart Incident. https://t.co/gvzuniS5cT pic.twitter.com/CaHoMlgb5F— West Mifflin Police (@WestMifflinPD) July 25, 2019
A Walmart representative told WPXI-TV an employee saw what the woman was doing.
In a statement, Walmart told the station it "it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area."
Walmart says it is working with police to find the person and have her prosecuted.
In Texas, sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a teen urinating on a shelf at a Walmart store.
The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from freezers at Walmarts in Texas and Louisiana.
