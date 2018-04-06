Police shoot, injure suspect after stabbing in Visalia

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway after Visalia Police confronted a man with a knife. It happened just before 11:30 Thursday night at a home on Turner near Ferguson in Visalia.Police were called to the home for a stabbing. There they found a victim and the suspect. He refused to put the knife down and the situation escalated with the officers first trying to use their bean bag shot gun.Lt. Candido Alvarez with the Visalia Police Department said, "They unsuccessfully tried to use less lethal options and they had to resort to using their firearms."The suspect was shot more than once. Both the suspect and the victim were taken to a nearby hospital. They both suffered non-life threatening injuries.Police said the two knew each other but did not know the relationship.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the case, while Visalia Police investigate the initial stabbing at the home.