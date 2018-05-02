Police shoot man who was firing shots in a Porterville neighborhood this morning

A man who fired shots in a Porterville neighborhood has been arrested after being shot by police officers.The Porterville Police Department says around 5:30 am on Wednesday they received a 911 call from a resident who said he heard gunshots being fired near North Patsy Street and West Putnam Avenue.When the first officer arrived he heard the gunshots and believed the suspect, Jose Martinez, was shooting at him.The officer saw Martinez run into a home located on North Patsy Street.As additional officers arrived, they heard arguing from inside the home. As they walked up to the home, Martinez is believed to have fired again, and then walked outside holding a handgun.One of the officers fired at Martinez, hitting him one time in the stomach. After being shot, Martinez ran back inside the home, before eventually coming back out and surrendering to the officers.Martinez was taken to Sierra View Medical Center to be treated for his injury, which is described as non-life threatening. None of the officers were injured.Officers found a woman and a young child inside the home, both of whom were unharmed.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the incident. Investigators say they have found many shell casings in areas around the home. Investigators also found concentrated cannabis, marijuana, and prescription narcotics packaged for sale.The officer who shot Martinez has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.Martinez has been booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, child endangerment, as well as various narcotics-related offenses.