Police sources: 1 dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

One man is dead after a fire broke out at Trump Tower in Midtown, police sources say.The four-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire is currently under control. He later died at the hospital.Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building.President Trump is currently at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted a thank you to firefighters once the flames were contained.Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.There were no evacuations inside the building, but some people self-evacuated.5th Avenue is closed between East 55th Street and East 57th Street. West 56th Street is closed from 5th Avenue to Madison Avenue.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.