Police: 13-year-old student charged after giving out marijuana gummies to classmates in New Jersey

File image of gummy bears (Shutterstock)

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey --
An adult and a 13-year-old girl have been charged after a middle school student in New Jersey became sick after eating marijuana-laced candy.

Authorities announced Thursday that a 14-year-old student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School reported throwing up and feeling sick last Friday just after 4:30 p.m.

The student told police she was given a "gummy bear" by a 13-year-old classmate that would "stop her from stressing out," authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where the "gummy bear" was determined to be a marijuana edible.

Police say the edibles were given out to other students during school hours.

Jeffrey Klein, 48, was arrested in connection to the incident. He was released after being charged with possession of hashish under 5 grams.

The 13-year-old student who gave the edibles out will be charged on a juvenile petition in family court.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanadrugsschoolstudent arrestedBergen CountyFair Lawn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno County creates ambulance 'no-fly list' to save millions of dollars
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Feds tell Alfonso Ribeiro he can't copyright 'Carlton' moves
Troubleshooter: Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
AT RISK: 29-year-old Madera woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Fire crews investigating cause of house fire in East Central Fresno
Fierce gusts of wind rattle Valley, damage infrastructure and send slabs of metal flying
Show More
Madera residents evacuated after gas leak related to traffic collision
VIDEO: Detectives go undercover in 'massage parlor', arrest 44-year-old masseuse
Former police officer accused of meeting minor for lewd purposes appears in court
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
69-year-old Clovis man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children
More News