Student detained for allegedly bringing loaded gun to Southern California middle school

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. -- A student at a Huntington Park middle school was detained after police say she brought a loaded gun onto campus.

The incident happened at Henry T. Gage middle school in Huntington Park. Police say they got a call Friday morning about a female student carrying a gun into a classroom at the school.

Officers responded and found that school officials had detained the student. Officers searched her and found she had a gun that was loaded with ammunition.

The school was placed on lockdown in the morning but was operating normally by the afternoon.

A large group of parents was seen gathering at the school asking questions of police and school officials.

The female juvenile is expected to face charges. Her age and grade level were not released.

Police say there was another unrelated incident involving a gun on campus at a different Los Angeles Unified School District campus. At Bell High School, Bell police officers and district police were involved in a theft investigation.

During the investigation, they detained a male student and say they determined he was armed with a gun. The student will be booked for possession of a firearm, police say.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
school lockdownschool safetyguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia sexual predator named suspect in Debbie Dorian murder case
Police investigating shooting inside southwest Fresno mini-mart that left one man injured
Fresno County Army vet scammed out of life savings
Police arrest registered sex offender that failed to notify law enforcement of new address
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno Co.
Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Show More
Madera County exploring options to improve dangerous intersection
LAX to end curbside pick-ups by rideshare companies, taxis
Crews investigate fire at Tulare City Councilman's mansion
Murder suspect walks free after ankle monitor repossessed
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
More TOP STORIES News