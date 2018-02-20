U.S. & WORLD

Police: Student shoots himself in middle school bathroom in Ohio

A crowd gathers outside a school in Ohio, where a student apparently shot himself inside a bathroom on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.

MASSILLON, Ohio --
Police in Ohio say a 7th-grader apparently brought a gun to school and shot himself inside a bathroom.

Investigators say no other students have been hurt and they don't know yet whether the shooting Tuesday morning was intentional.

A school official says the student is being treated at a hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Parents rushed to Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, to pick up their children after the school sent out a notice about the shooting.

Authorities and school officials say they don't know whether the student was alone at the time of the shooting and haven't released any other details about what happened.

Massillon is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootingu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News