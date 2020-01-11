Police: Suspect demands money from Visalia Cricket Wireless, flees on foot

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department responded to a call regarding a robbery Saturday morning.

Police say an employee at the Cricket Wireless location on N. Ben Maddox Way told them the suspect came into the store and demanded money.

It is currently unknown how much money the suspect took. He immediately left the store on foot and is being described as a Hispanic male.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliamoneyrobbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Huron shooting leaves teen from Coalinga dead
Family mourns Army-bound teen shot to death in Fresno
Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours
Police looking for man who shot at car in Central Fresno Saturday morning
Fresno State students to see road closure upon return from winter break
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
Show More
Police: Dinuba jewelry store robbed, thousands of dollars taken
Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping and rape
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Maleah Davis' father lunges at suspect in his daughter's death
Dinuba Police warn about fake cop who followed woman driver
More TOP STORIES News