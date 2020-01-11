Police: Suspect demands money from Visalia Cricket Wireless, flees on foot

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department responded to a call regarding a robbery Saturday morning.
Police say an employee at the Cricket Wireless location on N. Ben Maddox Way told them the suspect came into the store and demanded money.
It is currently unknown how much money the suspect took. He immediately left the store on foot and is being described as a Hispanic male.
