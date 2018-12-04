Police: Suspected driver involved in Tower District hit and run free on bail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The woman accused of running over a man with a car in the Tower District is free on bail, according to Fresno Police.

Jail records show that Jessica Acunia, 23, was booked into the Fresno County Jail Monday night but was able to bond out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Acunia ran over John Rodriguez on Olive early Sunday morning near Bobby Salazar's.

Investigators say Rodriguez got into a fight with another man, was pushed to the ground and that's when he was struck by the car. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he's in critical but stable condition.

Police are now looking for the man Rodriguez got into a fight with and the three other people in the car with Acunia.

There have been 39 traffic fatalities this year in the city of Fresno, 25 of those involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian.
