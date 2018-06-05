Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot

Men helping student driver park struck, killed in Port Richmond. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30pm on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND --
A teenager learning to drive accidentally struck and killed two men who were trying to help her park.

The incident happened in front of a Dollar Tree store in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Monday evening.

"My heart is ripped out. I lost two of my best friends," said Tim Stewart.

There were teddy bears and candles arranged outside the store on the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue on Tuesday in honor of the victims. They were described as homeless men in their 50s.

The 15-year-old student driver hit the men with an SUV around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

"She was navigating in the parking spot and the vehicle lurched forward striking two men," said Capt. Mark Overwise of the Accident Investigation Division.

Police say the girl was accompanied by her mother and two other people at the time of the crash in the high traffic Aramingo Village shopping center parking lot.

No criminal charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

It's a heartbreaking tragedy for Stewart, who now sits without his friends.

"It was a misfortunate accident, but why should a 15-year-old girl be driving a car with her mother in the passenger side?" he said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

------
