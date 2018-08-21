CALIFORNIA

Police: Vallejo driver ran over man, dragged him 3/4 mile before realizing it

EMBED </>More Videos

Vallejo police say a driver ran over a man and dragged him nearly a mile before realizing it. The Solano County Coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Bill Veikoso. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
VALLEJO, Calif. --
Vallejo police say a driver ran over a man and dragged him nearly a mile before realizing it. The Solano County Coroner has identified the man as 47-year-old Bill Veikoso.

Veikoso's shoes, shirt and bracelet came off on Borgess Lane near Agnes Court as he was dragged.

Police say a Chevy pickup truck driver called police just before 2 a.m. to report Veikos underneath her car not realizing it until she got home.

"The sounds and the feel of the car weren't out of the ordinary so she continued home to where it was safe," said Lt. Michael Nichelini of Vallejo Police Department.

Neighbors were stunned. "How could you hit somebody and then not know you hit somebody and drag them 3/4 of a mile under your car and not know you hit them?" Said Michael Williams.

"It's pretty tragic I don't really understand how anyone could hit someone and then just not be cognizant of that," said Fernando Reyes. "It's a terrible way to go out."

Police say it appears the victim may have already been down. "There's not damage what you would commonly expect in a pedestrian collision, there's not damage to the windshield, no damage to the hood, no damage to the front grill," said Lt. Nichelini.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was driving on a suspended license according to police though the Lieutenant said he wasn't certain why her license had been suspended.

Police say she also has an unrelated warrant for her arrest for theft.

"She consented to an alcohol and drug test," said Lt. Nichelini.

Police say those results are not in yet but there were no objective signs to suggest she was under the influence.

Police are now looking to get in touch with the victim's family members to get a better sense of where he was coming from and going to overnight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
manslaughtervehicular homicidetraffic fatalitiesman killedcar crashpedestrian injuredpedestrian killedpoliceinvestigationinvestigationsbay areaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News