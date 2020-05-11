Fresno Police release body camera footage of weekend incident at Waffle Shop

FPD also released body camera footage of the incident, which can be viewed above. Chief Hall also said that the officer's detention of the individual allowed for Code Enforcement to complete their jobs, and the individual was released without any further charges.
However, he added that he gave clear directions to officers to avoid arresting or enforcing people based on the shelter-in-place order without his approval, and said an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident is underway.
RELATED: Fresno Councilmember Garry Bredefeld addresses police incident at Waffle Shop
The announcement came hours after Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld held a press conference to address the incident.
Bredefeld, along with store owner Ammar Ibrahim, called for Mayor Lee Brand and the city to end Fresno's shelter-in-place order after Sunday's incident.
The original story, published on the day of the incident and updated on Monday, can be viewed here.