fresno police department

Fresno Police release body camera footage of weekend incident at Waffle Shop

Chief Hall says officer acted lawfully
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Chief of Police Andy Hall says the officer involved in an incident at the Waffle Shop on Sunday appeared to be acting lawfully and said the person who was detained was obstructing the officer, according to a release from FPD.

FPD also released body camera footage of the incident, which can be viewed above. Chief Hall also said that the officer's detention of the individual allowed for Code Enforcement to complete their jobs, and the individual was released without any further charges.

However, he added that he gave clear directions to officers to avoid arresting or enforcing people based on the shelter-in-place order without his approval, and said an Internal Affairs investigation into the incident is underway.

RELATED: Fresno Councilmember Garry Bredefeld addresses police incident at Waffle Shop

The announcement came hours after Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld held a press conference to address the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

On Sunday morning, police officers were dispatched to assist Code Enforcement Officers from the City of Fresno Attorney's Office with issuing a citation to the restaurant's owner.


Bredefeld, along with store owner Ammar Ibrahim, called for Mayor Lee Brand and the city to end Fresno's shelter-in-place order after Sunday's incident.

The original story, published on the day of the incident and updated on Monday, can be viewed here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocoronavirusfresno police departmentcovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Fresno Police investigating incident involving officer at the Waffle Shop
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
Driver crashes while trying to pass another vehicle in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Western states ask for $1 trillion from federal government
Paul Vasquez, who became famous for 'Double Rainbow' video, passes away at 57
Fresno Police investigating incident involving officer at the Waffle Shop
Three women dead after early morning crash near Exeter
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Kingsburg
Show More
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Merced resuming public operations, City Hall planning to open by May 18
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
1 child killed, 10 people hospitalized in major crash on Hwy 99
1 person shot at central Fresno apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News