Police warn parents about uptick in auto-pedestrian accidents on Halloween

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dressing up like a little ghost or goblin one night a year while loading up on sugar comes with all the hoopla Halloween brings.

But if you're not careful the holiday can also be a dangerous time for our favorite trick or treaters.

According to the National Safety Council, Halloween is the day when children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed than any other day.

"Anytime you get a lot of people out like on Halloween there's that possibility that cars can't see pedestrians so be mindful of that," said Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department.

Halloween arrives just as pedestrian deaths are on the rise across the city of Fresno.

"This year so far we've had 23 fatalities where people have been struck vehicles and overall we've had 37 fatalities where cars have collided with cars with fatalities involved," said Officer Hudson.

Instead of a door to door trick or treating Many parents are opting For church or community center trunk or treat type events.

"We'll have lots of candy lots of costumes and a little competition among the people doing trunks this year as well," said Abigail Davis with Sonrise Church

The Sonrise church in Clovis serves hundreds of kids every Halloween.

"Kids don't have a lot of safe places to go trick or treating anymore and there are a lot of factors that go into that. It's a safe place for families they make a couple of loops and it's just a nice way to reach out into the community from Sonrise Church," said Davis.
children hit by car
