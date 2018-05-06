Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funeral services

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the reported burglaries in Greenburgh.

Eyewitness News
GREENBURGH, New York --
Police in Westchester arrested a woman accused of burglarizing homes while the families attended funeral services.

Greenburgh Police say Latonia Shelecia Stewart last broke into a home in Irvington back in February.

Investigators believe each burglary happened after an obituary detailed funeral arrangements.

When police tracked down Stewart in her car, they found stolen property from the February burglary, and that led to her arrest.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybreak-infuneralGreenburghWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News