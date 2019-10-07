fatal crash

Police: Woman killed in rollover crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after their vehicle overturned in northwest Fresno, according to police.

Fresno Police say the driver was traveling southbound on Cornelia Avenue north of Ashlan when, for an unknown reason, they lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a PG&E guy wire and overturned.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name has not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

