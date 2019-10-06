fatal crash

Police: Woman killed in rollover crash in west central Fresno

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after their vehicle overturned in west central Fresno, according to police.

Fresno Police say the driver was traveling southbound on Cornelia Avenue north of Ashlan when, for an unknown reason, they lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a PG&E guide wire and overturned.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name has not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

