Woman leaves baby behind after crashing car in Queens, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the story of the crash in Ozone Park.

Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens --
Authorities say a woman left a baby behind after her car crashed in Queens Wednesday night, and the woman later told Eyewitness News exclusively that she planned to turn herself in.

The driver hit a traffic light pole at the intersection of 93rd Street and 101st Avenue in Ozone Park just after 6:30 p.m., police said.

She then crashed into the gate of a junior high school.

Investigators say the woman jumped out of the car and left a one-year-old girl behind, handing the baby to a stranger before running away.

Later in the evening, a woman approached Eyewitness News and confessed to being the driver who fled. But she said the crash happened after another driver started chasing her through the neighborhood following a fender-bender.

"He started to chase me, five blocks, six blocks," said the woman, Malika George. "I'm passing the red light, he's passing the red light behind me and I lost control, hit the school premises. His car is parked behind me and my daughter's in the car seat, she looks fine. I turned to a lady I didn't even know and said listen, can you hold my daughter for an hour? I'm going to go down, regardless, because I have no car insurance, no license, I'm young, I'm just trying to learn how to drive. I miss my daughter so much and I would do anything in the world to get her back. I work two jobs and I have to have a car to get to work, to get home."

George said she is 25 and a guard for the Department of Homeless Services in the city. She said she was planning to turn herself in to police but first she wanted to head to the hospital to look for her daughter.

The girl was turned over to police and taken to Jamaica Hospital for observation. She was not injured. ACS has taken temporary custody of the child.

George is homeless and set to be arraigned Thursday on charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child, reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unregistered vehicle, no license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashaccidentbabyOzone ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News