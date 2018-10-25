Here’s a brief update from Fairfield PD. Investigators say a chase started after a woman claimed she was kidnapped— she was inside a vehicle and yelling out the window to an officer. Police say when the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver took off. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/jhVzGYXmKO — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 26, 2018

#BREAKING We’re on the scene of a major crash near Dover Ave. in Fairfield that resulted from a police chase. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say officers did not discharge weapons. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/nmjxzVof55 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 25, 2018

Police confirm that a woman shot her suspected kidnapper which sparked a short chase and crash in Fairfield.According to the Fairfield Police Department, a woman in a car tried to flag down an officer, saying the driver was kidnapping her. The car drove off, with the officer in pursuit. The driver crashed into several other cars a few blocks away.Officers then discovered the driver had been shot, he later died of his wounds.A 10-month-old child was also in the car, but was not hurt.Police say the woman fired the shot that ultimately killed her alleged kidnapper. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The crash happened at the intersection of Travis Boulevard near Dover Avenue. The intersection is closed while police investigate.