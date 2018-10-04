Police: Woman who reported sex assault in Cheltenham Township recants Tinder meetup claim

Police: Woman sexually assaulted after setting up Tinder meeting. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on October 3, 2018.

By
CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. --
Police say a woman who said she was sexually assaulted after a meetup with a man she met on the dating app Tinder has now admitted to making up that part of the story.

According to an update from Cheltenham Township police on Thursday, the woman said she did not use Tinder and was not lured to the location.

She also allegedly told police the man involved was an acquaintance of hers, not a stranger.

Investigators say they have identified the man allegedly involved in this incident and he is cooperating with detectives.

The original alert went out because of a concern there was a sexual predator in the community, police said.

Cheltenham police say they are working with the Montgomery County district attorney's office regarding this incident.

