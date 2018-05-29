Belgium shooting: 3 killed, including 2 policewomen, after attacker stabs officers, steals their guns

EMBED </>More Videos

An attacker stabbed officers, stole their guns and then opened fire in Liege, Belgium on Tuesday, killing at least three. The Belgium federal prosecutor's office said "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack." (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo)

LIEGE, Belgium --
Two policewomen are among the three dead after a shooting and stabbing attack in Belgium on Tuesday.

The attack took place near a school in Liege, which is about 60 miles east of Brussels.

Officials said the attacker stabbed officers, stole their guns and opened fire on the officers. He also killed a 22-year-old passenger when he opened fire on a car nearby.

Police later shot and killed the gunman. He had earlier fled to a nearby college and taken a female hostage. No students at the college were harmed, and the gunman was flushed out of the building.

Sources told ABC News that the suspect was Benjamin Herman, a Belgian national who police knew to have been radicalized in prison.

The Belgium federal prosecutor's office told ABC News that "there are elements that make us believe that it was a terror attack."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingstabbingpolice officerpolice officer killedu.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News