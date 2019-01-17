$1,000 fine proposed for smoking with kids in car

Arkansas, with a child under the age of 14

California, with a child under the age of 18

Louisiana, with a child under the age of 13

Maine, with a child under the age of 16

Oregon, with a child under the age of 18

Puerto Rico, with a child under the age of 18

Utah, with a child under the age of 16

Vermont, with a child under the age of 9

Virginia, with a child under the age of 8

Two Indiana lawmakers are pushing for a four-figure fine for drivers caught smoking in a car with a child inside.The bill proposed by State Sens. Eddie Melton and Jim Merritt would makeunder the age of six a crime.Drivers caught puffing inside a vehicle with a young child would be ticketed with a $1,000 fine.If you are caught three times in a year, the fine would go up to $10,000.