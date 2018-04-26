POLITICS

Senate confirms Mike Pompeo as secretary of state

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON --
Senate votes 57-42 to confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be President Donald Trump's second secretary of state.

The outgoing CIA director secured support from 57 senators, with 42 voting no and one senator absent. It's one of the slimmest margins for the job in recent history. Every past nominee since at least the Carter administration has received 85 or more yes votes, with the exception of Trump's first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. He got 56 yes votes.

Pompeo is a former Republican congressman from Kansas. He is expected to be sworn in almost immediately so he can begin serving as top diplomat.

Pompeo has been deeply engaged in the administration's efforts on North Korea and recently traveled to Pyongyang.
