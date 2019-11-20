Politics

2 US military members killed in helicopter crash in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Two U.S. service members were killed on Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan, the U.S. military said without providing more details.

The statement said the cause of the crash is under investigation but that preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire.

However, the Taliban promptly claimed to have shot down the helicopter in eastern Logar province, causing many fatalities.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement to media that the insurgents downed a U.S. Chinook helicopter at around 1 a.m. during fighting with the "invaders and their hirelings."

The U.S military dismissed the Taliban claim as false.

Wednesday's crash brought the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 19. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year.

More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year war.

The U.S. military statement added that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of their next of kin is complete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshelicopter crashmilitarydisasterpoliticsu.s. & worldafghanistan
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
Show More
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
That $100 Kohl's coupon floating around social media sites is a scam
Merced middle school student arrested for making threat against school
Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News