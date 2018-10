HOW THEY LANDED ON MY BALLOT?

JOHN COX

GAVIN NEWSOM

In the November election , California voters will decide between Republican John Cox and Democrat Gavin Newsom for governor. Here's a look at the candidates.Newsom and Cox finished as the two, top vote-getters in June's open primary election.Newsom collected 2,343,792 votes (33.7%) while Cox tallied 1,766,488 (25.4%). The next highest finisher was former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (D) at 13.3% followed by Travis Allen (R) with 9.5%.As for party breakdown in June: Democrats (5 of the top 7 finishers) won 61 percent of all votes while Republicans (2 of the top 7) took 35.9% of the total.California's Open Primary law places June's two, top vote-getters on the November ballot regardless of their party affiliation. John Cox describes himself as a "self-made" millionaire who grew a business from scratch to employ nearly 100 people. Cox has long been active as a volunteer helping rebuild homes for low-income seniors and people with disabilities in the San Diego area.A former Democrat, Cox is trying to become the first Republican to win the Governor's office since Arnold Schwarzenegger was re-elected in 2006. Gavin Newsom currently serves as a California's lieutenant governor after being San Francisco's mayor for seven years.Newsom made worldwide headlines in 2004, 36 days into his first term as Mayor when he authorized the city and county of San Francisco to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.