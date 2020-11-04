2020 Central CA election results: Live updates for Congressional races, local school bonds

Click here for the latest live elections results
CALIFORNIA HOUSE RACES
In District 16, incumbent Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has retained his seat against Republican Kevin Cookingham. The district covers a wide area, from a large portion of Fresno to Madera and Merced counties, including Dos Palos and Los Banos.
The 21st Congressional District, where Republican David Valadao and Democrat TJ Cox are contesting, is expected to be one of the most hotly-contested congressional races in the US. The district includes all of Kings County as well as portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties.
In District 22, which includes portions of Fresno and Tulare counties, nine-term Congressman Devin Nunes is up against Democrat Phil Arballo.
LOCAL BONDS
Meanwhile, two local school districts are asking the voters to decide on funding.
Measure A is a $335 million bond that would upgrade, expand and build new campuses in the Clovis Unified School District.
Measure D is a bond that will help fund building and construction projects in the Central Unified School District.
CA PROPOSITIONS RESULTS
Voters are also going to decide on several propositions on the state level, including Prop 22, which establishes app-based drivers like Uber and Lyft rideshare drivers as contract workers instead of employees, and Prop 17, which could allow those on parole for a felony conviction to vote in elections.
This year, Valley counties have seen historic voter turnout, with the number of ballots coming in eclipsing that in 2016 well before Election Day.