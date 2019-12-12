Politics

Democratic debates scheduled for 2020: Next presidential Dem debate in Iowa

Democratic candidates will kick off 2020 with four primary debates, including one hosted by ABC News, the Democratic National Committee announced Thursday.

The newly announced debates are scheduled for January and February, a stretch when candidates must prove themselves as states hold the first caucuses and primaries of the election year.

ABC News, in partnership with ABC's New Hampshire affiliate WMUR-TV and Apple News, will host a Feb. 7 debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. The state will host the country's first primary on Feb. 11.

The four debates are scheduled for:

  • Jan. 14: CNN and The Des Moines Register host a debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa
  • Feb. 7: ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News host a debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire
  • Feb. 19: NBC News and MSNBC, in partnership with The Nevada Independent, host a debate in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Feb. 25: CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute co-host a debate at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina


    • The four debates precede Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than one-third of total convention delegates available to candidates will be awarded.

    They may also take place during the impeachment trials, meaning the five U.S. Senators in the race could return to Washington during a debate.

    "If a conflict with an impeachment trial is unavoidable, the DNC will evaluate its options and work with all the candidates to accommodate them," Xochitl Hinojosa, communications director for the DNC, said in a statement.

    The DNC will issue more information, including who qualifies for these debates, at a later date.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    politicsdemocrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    More than a dozen displaced after apartment fire in Hanford
    Driver runs red light, causes crash while running from police
    2 injured in shooting at Tulare County home
    Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
    Masked burglars caught on camera hitting Fresno store, leaving clues
    What was behind the Valley's dangerously polluted air on Tuesday?
    Bakersfield man arrested for allegedly forcing girlfriend's miscarriage
    Show More
    Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Illinois home
    Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
    Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
    How you can protect yourself from the Valley's polluted air
    NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
    More TOP STORIES News