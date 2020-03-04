2020 Primary Election: California election results coverage

Local Results
Coverage of major races
- Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
- California Prop. 13: Fate in jeopardy for $15 billion school upgrade bond
- Early results show Dyer leading Janz in primary election to choose Fresno's next mayor
- Fresno City Council race: Tyler Maxwell leads in District 4 with 53% of votes
- District 16 primary results: Kevin Cookingham takes early lead, wins 41% of votes so far
- District 21 primary results: First results show Valadao with lead over Cox
- District 22 primary results: Nunes grabs early lead over Arballo
- Early results for "Measure A" in Clovis Unified tight, but missing the needed 55% to pass