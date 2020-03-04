2020 Primary Election: Live results coverage in California

Local Results

Coverage of major local races

Results of the presidental primary in California

California's primary election is on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, and Action News has you covered.We will have live coverage of all of the local races on ABC30.com between 9 pm and 11 pm. That coverage will be streamed on this page.Meanwhile, ABC News will have coverage of the presidential primary in Super Tuesday states across the nation on ABC30.