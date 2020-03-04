Politics

2020 Primary Election: Live results coverage in California

By ABC30.com staff
California's primary election is on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, and Action News has you covered.

We will have live coverage of all of the local races on ABC30.com between 9 pm and 11 pm. That coverage will be streamed on this page.

Meanwhile, ABC News will have coverage of the presidential primary in Super Tuesday states across the nation on ABC30.

Local Results


Click here to be taken to our live local results page

Coverage of major local races




Results of the presidental primary in California


(Click here for a live county by county look at how Californians are voting in the presidental primary)
