POLITICS

21st District: Rep. David Valadao and Dem. TJ Cox

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 21st District is currently represented by Republican David Valadao, which include parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

Republican Rep. David Valadao carried this district by a wide margin in 2016, even though registration numbers make it look like it should be a Democratic stronghold.

Congressman David G. Valadao was born and raised in Hanford, California in the center of the agriculturally rich Twenty-First Congressional District. As a lifelong resident of the Central Valley, he has been active in agriculture and dairy industry groups, as well as many local causes including Children's Hospital Central California, 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and various Catholic charities.

In 2010, Valadao was elected to represent California's 30th State Assembly District.

In 2012, Valadao was elected to represent California's 21st Congressional District, which includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties.

Dem. TJ Cox has funded clinics in Fowler, Mendota, Parlier, and Sanger, creating over 250 local healthcare jobs and serving over 40,000 residents here in the 21st. Cox is currently working on health clinics in Selma, Lemoore, Huron, Reedley, Orange Cove, Firebaugh, Tulare, and Bakersfield. In Congress, he will lead the fight to ensure everyone has access quality, affordable care.

TJ's work has brought $9.5 million to the West Hills Community College, Farm of the Future in Coalinga, CA. An innovative facility and farm to expand agriculture and industrial science programs. It covers 213 acres, with 25 acres for new livestock, equestrian, and rodeo grounds.

For results click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
16th District: Rep. Jim Costa and Elizabeth Heng
Election exit polls: Health care, immigration high on voter minds
Andrew Gillum hopes to unseat Ron DeSantis as Florida gov
22nd District: Rep. Devin Nunes and Andrew Janz
More Politics
Top Stories
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Fig Garden Golf Club set to close at end of year
Democrats' total control of Legislature hinges on key race
Chris Watts, Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
Schools in Fresno County educate students about voting
Break-in at State Senate candidate Anna Caballero's campaign office
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Show More
Homeless man tries to steal bus full of Kingsburg Elementary kids on field trip
Voters shattering early voting records across the nation
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
Madera Co. Sheriff's Office seeking next of kin of hit-and-run victim
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
More News