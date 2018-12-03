5 things you need to know this morning

1) Ceremonies for George H.W. Bush begin today
At 8.30 a.m PST, the former President's remains were flown from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. From there, his casket is being taken to the US Capitol in Washington.
2) SpaceX to attempt launching a reusable booster
Space X will attempt to launch a reusable Falcon nine booster on its third flight -- a first for the company -- at 10:32 Monday morning.
3) Schoolkids affected by Camp Fire begin classes
Students from the fire-ravaged town of Paradise are finally returning to class nearly a month after their town was destroyed by the Camp Fire.
4) Man who fired at deputies in Squaw Valley to appear in court
A Squaw Valley man, 53-year-old Lance Legrande, who shot at deputies is scheduled in court for arraignment this morning.
5) Fire hydrant in Central Fresno damaged after truck runs over it
Crews are repairing a Central Fresno fire hydrant after it was run over and sheared off by a semi-truck, sending water shooting up in the air.
