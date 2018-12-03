POLITICS

5 things you need to know this morning

EMBED </>More Videos

We've picked the top 5 U.S. and Central Valley news stories for you this morning.

KFSN staff
1) Ceremonies for George H.W. Bush begin today

At 8.30 a.m PST, the former President's remains were flown from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. From there, his casket is being taken to the US Capitol in Washington.

FULL COVERAGE: George H.W. Bush dead at 94

2) SpaceX to attempt launching a reusable booster

Space X will attempt to launch a reusable Falcon nine booster on its third flight -- a first for the company -- at 10:32 Monday morning.

3) Schoolkids affected by Camp Fire begin classes

Students from the fire-ravaged town of Paradise are finally returning to class nearly a month after their town was destroyed by the Camp Fire.
4) Man who fired at deputies in Squaw Valley to appear in court

A Squaw Valley man, 53-year-old Lance Legrande, who shot at deputies is scheduled in court for arraignment this morning.

5) Fire hydrant in Central Fresno damaged after truck runs over it

Crews are repairing a Central Fresno fire hydrant after it was run over and sheared off by a semi-truck, sending water shooting up in the air.

FULL STORY: Smashed fire hydrant sprays water 10 feet into air in central Fresno
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushSpaceXCamp FireFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
George HW Bush tribute to be held Monday
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills cathedral
Barbara Bush reads George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin
More Politics
Top Stories
Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Teacher tells first graders Santa Claus isn't real
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from storm drain
Smashed fire hydrant sprays water 10 feet into air in central Fresno
Man stabbed in central fresno, hunt on for suspects
China Peak welcome hundreds of skiers, snowboarders for opening weekend
Show More
Fresno State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State
Rep. Jim Costa returns from Mexico after serving on delegation to Presidential Inauguration
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Tower District
Local temple celebrates Chanukah with gift fair and festival of lights
Green Bay Packers fire coach Mike McCarthy
More News