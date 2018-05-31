POLITICS

Scooter Libby, Sheriff Joe Arpaio and others pardoned by Pres. Donald Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a look at Joe Arpaio, Kristian Mark Saucier, Scooter Libby, Jack Johnson and other pardons President Donald Trump has granted during his time in office. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
The United States Constitution gives the president the ability to "grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States." Here's a look at the pardons President Donald Trump has granted during his presidency:

Aug. 25, 2017: Trump pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's criminal contempt-of-court conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

March 8, 2018: Trump pardoned Kristian Mark Saucier, who was convicted of unauthorized retention of defense information after using his cellphone to take unauthorized photos aboard the nuclear submarine USS Alexandria. Saucier was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment, three years of supervised release and community service.

April 13, 2018: Trump pardoned I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, former Vice President Dick Cheney's onetime chief of staff, who was convicted in 2007 of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice following the 2003 leak of the covert identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame. President George W. Bush later commuted Libby's 30-month prison sentence but didn't issue a pardon despite intense pressure from Cheney.

May 24, 2018: Trump pardoned boxer Jack Johnson, who was convicted in 1913 by an all-white jury for violating the Mann Act for traveling with his white girlfriend. That law made it illegal to transport women across state lines for "immoral purposes." Trump said Johnson had served 10 months in prison "for what many view as a racially motivated injustice."

May 31, 2018: Trump tweeted that he would pardon Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative commentator and Obama critic who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud. Trump also said he was considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of corruption, and pardoning lifestyle maven Martha Stewart, who did a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of charges related to a stock sale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspardonPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News