JOHN MCCAIN

Former Presidents Bush, Obama remember John McCain: 'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot'

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George W. Bush spoke at Senator John McCain's funeral in Washington D.C. Saturday at the request of McCain. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
At John McCain's funeral in Washington, his former political rivals-turned-presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama eulogized the six-term Arizona senator, lauding him for his decades of service to his country.

Bush hailed John McCain's "combination of courage and decency" in a eulogy that touched on the state of the nation's politics under President Donald Trump.

Bush, who defeated McCain in the 2000 Republican primary, said McCain "detested the abuse of power." Bush said the Arizona senator's absence is tangible, "like the silence after a mighty roar." Noting McCain's time as a prisoner of war, Bush added that McCain "loved freedom with the passion of a man who knew its absence."

Obama spoke after Bush, remembering McCain "an extraordinary man, a warrior, a statesman, a patriot who embodied so much that is best in America."

EMBED More News Videos

Former President Barack Obama spoke at Senator John McCain's funeral Saturday in Washington D.C. at the request of McCain.



"He made us better presidents," Obama said of McCain. The former president noted McCain was a conservative lawmaker but said he understood "that some principles transcend politics, that some values transcend party."

Obama praised McCain for opposing "bending the truth to suit political expediency or party orthodoxy" and as a proponent of a "free and independent press."

"What better way to get the last laugh than make George and I say nice things about him to a national audience?" he quipped.

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman and Meghan McCain gave two additional eulogies. Lieberman, who held office as a Democrat and an independent, described his experience working across the aisle with McCain, and Meghan McCain called her father's death the passing of "American greatness."

EMBED More News Videos

Meghan McCain speaks at a memorial service for her father Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.



Former President Bill Clinton was in attendance, though he did not speak. Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Dick Cheney and Al Gore were also among the Washington heavyweights in the front row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldjohn mccainbarack obamageorge w. bushfuneralwashington d.c.
Related
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
John McCain's funeral in Washington: Photos
JOHN MCCAIN
John McCain's widow says former Sen. Jon Kyl will be named as replacement
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
More john mccain
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News