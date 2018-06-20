ABC News apologizes for graphic error about Paul Manafort during special report

ABC News has issued a statement regarding incorrect information about Paul Manafort that ran during a special report Wednesday morning:
"We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report.
We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air.
We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake."
