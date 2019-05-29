2020 presidential election

ABC News to host third Democratic presidential debate in September

Democratic candidates for president will have to prove themselves in polls and donations to participate in the debate on ABC this September.

The third Democratic debate, which will be held on Sept. 12 and 13, will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday. The time, location and other details of the event will be announced at a later date.



The first debate will take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami, while the second will take place on July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

For the third debate, candidates will have to meet a high threshold meant to help narrow the field. There are currently 23 candidates.

RELATED: Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates

Candidates will have to receive at least 2% of the vote in at least four polls. The candidates can submit numbers from either national polls or polls in early voting states (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada). For the polls to count, they must be conducted between June 28 and Aug. 28 and sponsored by an organization on the DNC's list. The list consists of more than a dozen universities and media outlets, including ABC News.

The candidates will also have to prove themselves in terms of grassroots funding. Each campaign will have to submit documentation showing that they received donations from a minimum of 130,000 unique donors, including 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

Don't miss the third Democratic Primary Debate on ABC on Sept. 12 and 13. You will also be able to watch on Univision with a Spanish translation, on ABC News Live, streaming on the ABCNews.com website and apps, Hulu Live, The Roku Channel and Facebook Watch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electionkamala harriscory bookerpresidential racebeto o'rourkejoe bidenelectionu.s. & worldkirsten gillibrand2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
President Trump's campaign selling pack of plastic straws
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at rally
Trump supporters yell 'Send her back' in attack on congresswomen
Tom Steyer: What to know about 2020 candidate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News