BRETT KAVANAUGH

'Me Too' activist Alyssa Milano attends hearing as Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify

EMBED </>More Videos

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," Alyssa Milano said of the Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford hearing. "On this day that will be very difficult for her." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram & Laurie Kellman
WASHINGTON --
Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano says she was attending the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Milano told ABC News she traveled from Los Angeles to support Dr. Ford.

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," she said, "on this day that will be very difficult for her."

The actress said she remembered watching the Anita Hill hearing when she was "almost 20."

Actress Alyssa Milano talks to the media after she arrived for the Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.



"I remember thinking what a strong, amazing, solid woman she was to come forward. What a service she was doing for all women," Milano told ABC News.

She added, "We are in a different time. Women are standing together now in solidarity."

ABC LIVE UPDATES: Kavanaugh, Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme courtsexual misconductbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordsenateu.s. supreme courtwashington d.c.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News