Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC

Amazon announced Thursday that it will not build a headquarters in Queens due to local opposition."After much thought and deliberation, we've decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens," spokeswoman Jodi Seth said in statement.Last week, the Washington Post first reported that Amazon was reconsidering the plan.The company is not reopening their search and will re-base the jobs to Northern Virginia, the other site selected for Amazon's headquarters, and Nashville, Tennessee.The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the incentives Amazon was promised.The move would have brought 25,000 jobs to New York City, but many expressed anger over the billions of dollars in tax breaks and grants to the company.Unlike New York, elected officials in Virginia have welcomed the company with open arms.Full text of Amazon statement:----------