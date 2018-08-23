VOTE 2018

Mariposa County voters to decide on increasing hotel occupancy tax

EMBED </>More Videos

Between fires and floods, disasters have cost Mariposa County millions. Now, supervisors hope voters will approve an increase in hotel taxes to help recover and prepare.

By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Between fires and floods, disasters have cost Mariposa county millions. Now, the board of supervisors hopes voters will approve an increase in the occupancy tax to help them recover and prepare for the future.

"Our goal is to dedicate all of this money to those increased needs. Not to backfill for current shortfalls," Supervisor Kevin Cann said.

The board voted to the initiative on the November ballot, which would increase their Transient Occupancy Tax up from 10 percent to 12 percent.

That means visitors coming to stay in Mariposa would have to pay a few extra dollars for their hotel room or rental.

Cann said this could mean the county could receive $3 million a year for improvements to roads while enhancing both law enforcement and fire response.

"Mariposa County has a 60 million dollar backlog on basic road maintenance," Cann said.

Nearby hotel managers, however, think it could be bad for business.

Dylan Shull with the Monarch hotel says the increased tax could cause groups of travelers to take their business elsewhere.

"They pinch every penny. The groups will look at a two percent increase, and they're spending $4,000 to $5,000 on several rooms. An increase there could push them to an area, where we have to lower rates to be more competitive with surrounding counties," Shull said.

Cann said most destination areas have an occupancy tax ranging from 15 to 17 percent.

Being a hub for dozens of Yosemite travelers, he said an increase is needed for the county to recover, "We're starting off a couple of million dollars in the hole from our budget in the first month of the fiscal year," Cann said.

It's now up to the voters to decide. If it passes, Cann said they most likely wouldn't start collecting the increased tax until July 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsconstructiontourismtaxes2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018Mariposa CountyMariposa
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
California's voter registration has hit an all-time high
Nunes leads Janz in exclusive Action News poll
POLITICAL INSIDER: Valadao leads Cox in exclusive Action News poll
Costa leads Heng in Action News poll
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News