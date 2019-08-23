Andy Hall named as new Fresno Police Chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Andy Hall has been named as the interim chief of the Fresno Police Department.Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and City Manager Wilma Quan made the announcement Friday that Hall will replace Jerry Dyer, effective immediately.Hall has been with the Fresno Police Department for 40 years. He most recently served as a Deputy Chief.Dyer plans to retire on October 16 officially but will be using his vacation time until then to campaign for the Mayor's office. Brand has previously announced that he will not seek reelection.Dyer also says plans to work as an advisor to Chief Hall over that time to ensure a smooth transition.Andy Hall will become the Chief of Police, dropping the interim title, on October 16, 2019 when Dyer officially retires from the department.Hall's tenure as Fresno Police Chief is expected to be relatively short, he is scheduled to retire in the spring of 2021.Mayor Lee Brand has been working since May to decide on a new chief. During the three-month process, city staff and consultants were instructed to conduct a nationwide search for the new chief and to consider public input.City leaders say they plan to conduct a similar, but year-long process starting in Spring 2020 to find Hall's replacement. That timeline will allow the next Mayor of Fresno, potentially Dyer himself, to choose the next Fresno Police Chief.