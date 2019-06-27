Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's alleged stalker arrested for going to her Queens office 3 times

(Cliff Owen)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- A man allegedly obsessed with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested again after he went to her Queens office three times this month, authorities said.

Ocasio-Cortez has an order of protection against 31-year-old Douala Hashi, of Queens.

Hashi's latest arrest was Wednesday, when he was busted for showing up at her office in the Jackson Heights neighborhood the day before.

Police say Hashi rang the bell and said, "I want a meeting with the congresswoman." He was told he was not allowed to be there, and he fled.

The next day, he was arrested for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Hashi first showed up at the congresswoman's office on June 2, police sources said.

The, on June 15, he allegedly became "violent" inside the building, damaged a camera, and was charged with criminal mischief and menacing, according to the sources.

In that incident, he was carrying a broken bottle when he arrived. He allegedly held it to a security officer's neck and said, "Don't mess with me." He then sprayed the security officer with a fire extinguisher and barricaded himself into a utility closet before he was handcuffed, the sources said.

He never got to Ocasio-Cortez's office.

The congresswoman was not injured in any of the incidents.

Hashi has no known criminal history, the NYPD said.

His lawyer, Susan Crile, of the Legal Aid Society, declined comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityqueensjackson heightsalexandria ocasio cortezstalking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News