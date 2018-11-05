POLITICS

Barbed wire fences set up along U.S.-Mexico border as migrant caravan continues journey

Barbed wire fences have gone up near the U.S.-Mexico border.

MCALLEN, Texas --
Barbed wire fences are being placed near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen as the caravan of migrants continues its path north.

The barbed wire is part of President Donald Trump's order to send more than 7,000 active duty troops to parts of Texas, Arizona, and California.


The forces sent out to the border include military police, as well as an assault helicopter battalion.

Right now, the caravan has about 4,000 migrants heading towards Mexico City.


According to officials, once in Mexico City, some families will decide to stay. Meanwhile, others will continue their journey to the border.
