Beto O'Rourke visits Yosemite Valley to discuss climate change plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke was in Yosemite Valley Monday.He outlined what he would do as president to combat climate change.Through a series of executive actions and legislation presented to Congress, O'Rourke's plan calls for $5 trillion to update aging infrastructure and accelerate innovation among other things.He guarantees the plan will allow the U.S. to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and be halfway there by 2030.The announcement marks O'Rourke's first major policy plan since launching his campaign for president last month.