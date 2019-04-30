Beto O'Rourke visits Yosemite Valley to discuss climate change plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination, former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke was in Yosemite Valley Monday.
He outlined what he would do as president to combat climate change.
Through a series of executive actions and legislation presented to Congress, O'Rourke's plan calls for $5 trillion to update aging infrastructure and accelerate innovation among other things.
He guarantees the plan will allow the U.S. to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and be halfway there by 2030.
The announcement marks O'Rourke's first major policy plan since launching his campaign for president last month.
